Wed. Dec 27th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Islamic Resistance targets Israeli enemy’s Al-Dhaira post

    By

    Dec 27, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon on Wednesday issued the following statement: ldquo;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza, and in solidarity with their honorable and courageous resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, a tent for a special Israeli army force in the southern tip of Al-Dhaira site, with precision-guided missiles. Direct hits were confirmed, resulting in casualties among the occupants, including fatalities and injuries.rdquo;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Sudden financial shock in middle-age may raise your risk of dementia, warns study

    Dec 27, 2023
    News

    Look up tonight! Full Cold Moon will light up skies this evening – so when is the best time to see it?

    Dec 27, 2023
    News Politics

    ‘Pregnancy’ used to be the focus in abortion local news stories. Now, it’s ‘vote.’

    Dec 27, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Sudden financial shock in middle-age may raise your risk of dementia, warns study

    Dec 27, 2023
    News

    Look up tonight! Full Cold Moon will light up skies this evening – so when is the best time to see it?

    Dec 27, 2023
    News Politics

    ‘Pregnancy’ used to be the focus in abortion local news stories. Now, it’s ‘vote.’

    Dec 27, 2023
    News

    Why Morgan Stanley thinks the US economy could face a shock hard landing in 2024

    Dec 27, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy