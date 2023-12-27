Islamic Resistance targets Israeli enemy’s Al-Dhaira post

NNA – The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon on Wednesday issued the following statement: ldquo;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza, and in solidarity with their honorable and courageous resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, a tent for a special Israeli army force in the southern tip of Al-Dhaira site, with precision-guided missiles. Direct hits were confirmed, resulting in casualties among the occupants, including fatalities and injuries.rdquo;

R.H.