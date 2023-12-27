Oti Mabuse jokes that “3am looks completely different now” after welcoming a daughter and admits her quest toward motherhood has been “a journey.”

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

On Christmas Day she shared the surprising news that she had given birth to a baby girl.

And Oti Mabuse showed fans that his early beginnings are a far cry from his Strictly days in a hilarious Instagram post on Wednesday.

The dancer, 33, welcomed a baby girl with husband Marius Lepure earlier this month and has been adjusting to motherhood.

Posting a selfie with Marius, Oti wrote the caption: “3am mornings look completely different now.”

Hours later, Oti took to her Stories to share a sweet message for her followers who flooded her with good wishes after the arrival of her daughter.

She said: ‘Good morning, I am currently taking a nap. What is caught nap? Trapped nap is when they take a nap and if you move, they cry. I know that crying is necessary but I don’t like to cry.

‘So I thought I’d take the opportunity to thank you for everyone’s messages, it’s been a journey but all the wishes, messages and gifts are greatly appreciated.

‘I hope you all have a Merry Christmas. Mine was full of family and friends and I’m still talking about it, it was just beautiful and I hope yours is too.

It comes after Oti celebrated Christmas with her surprise new arrival, sharing some snaps as a new mother.

Oti looked radiant as she posed with her daughter, whose name is yet to be revealed, at the table with the rest of her family.

The doting mother posed with Marius in matching onesies for their second family photo together.

Oti, who announced the arrival on Christmas Day, looked happier than ever as he enjoyed a day out with his entire family.

Oti’s sister Motsi, 42, shared a selfie of the beaming couple, along with a sweet caption praising the new mother.

It said: ‘No one teaches you how to be an older sister and although my sister is a mother, the instinct is to help, protect and be there.

‘I want to protect her from everything but I know I can’t. Sometimes I wish I wasn’t the firstborn because I believe responsibility is inherited.

“I’m so proud of you sister, you’re going to be a fierce mother.”

Motsi also accidentally revealed the sex of the baby after posting a tribute to Oti and Marius on Instagram.

She wrote: “Merry Christmas. I wish you all a wonderful holiday season and special memories with your loved ones.”

Meanwhile, Strictly presenter Motsi, 42, shared her own photo with her husband Evgenij Voznyuk where she revealed she was the proud aunt of a little girl.

Saying: ‘Merry Christmas, call us aunt and uncle! Welcome to the family girl @otimabuse and @mariusiepure welcome to parenthood lol it will be fun.”

Fans and celebrity friends rushed to the comments section to send their best wishes and gushed over the little one.

Comedian Katherine Ryan said: “HELLO WELCOME BABY.”

While former Corrie actress and DOI winner Hayley Tamaddon said: ‘Awwww Oti, congratulations gorgeous! Have a wonderful Christmas xxx’.

Fellow new mom Chyna Mills wrote, “Congratulations, Merry Christmas.”

Oti and Marius announced they were expecting the baby on August 26, revealing the surprise baby news live on the expectant mother’s ITV breakfast show.