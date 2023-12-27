Wed. Dec 27th, 2023

    Islamic Resistance: Confirmed casualties as fighters fired Burkan missiles at Khirbet Maer Israeli site

    NNA – The Islamic Resistance on Wednesday issued the following statement:nbsp;

    quot;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza and in reinforcement of their courageous and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, the Israeli enemyrsquo;s site of Khirbet Maer and its artillery emplacements. Israeli forces positioned around it were struck with Burkan rockets, resulting in confirmed casualties.rdquo;

