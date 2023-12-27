Education Minister in wake of meeting in Bkerki: We’ve set January 8 deadline for proposals to resolve school budget issues

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Education, Abbas Al-Halabi, on Wednesday stated after the educational meeting that was held earlier in Bkerki, quot;Wersquo;ve exchanged views regarding the recently issued law concerning the budget in private schools, which was the main cause behind the strike declaration. Each representative of the educational body presented their perspective, revealing deficiencies within it.quot;

Al-Halabi added, quot;We agreed to form a committee, chaired by myself and composed of all educational body elements. I have called for a meeting tomorrow at 10 a.m., setting a deadline until the 8th of next January to propose mechanisms and address the gaps so that suggestions can be put forth. Following this, the next step will be determined.quot;

Al-Halabi then emphasized, quot;We are keen on resuming education in schools and private institutions after the holiday break.quot;

He also noted that quot;it is still premature to discuss whether the strike will continue beyond the 8th of January or not.quot;

