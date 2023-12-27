Wed. Dec 27th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Education Minister in wake of meeting in Bkerki: We’ve set January 8 deadline for proposals to resolve school budget issues

    By

    Dec 27, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Education, Abbas Al-Halabi, on Wednesday stated after the educational meeting that was held earlier in Bkerki, quot;Wersquo;ve exchanged views regarding the recently issued law concerning the budget in private schools, which was the main cause behind the strike declaration. Each representative of the educational body presented their perspective, revealing deficiencies within it.quot;

    Al-Halabi added, quot;We agreed to form a committee, chaired by myself and composed of all educational body elements. I have called for a meeting tomorrow at 10 a.m., setting a deadline until the 8th of next January to propose mechanisms and address the gaps so that suggestions can be put forth. Following this, the next step will be determined.quot;

    Al-Halabi then emphasized, quot;We are keen on resuming education in schools and private institutions after the holiday break.quot;

    He also noted that quot;it is still premature to discuss whether the strike will continue beyond the 8th of January or not.quot;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Sudden financial shock in middle-age may raise your risk of dementia, warns study

    Dec 27, 2023
    News

    Look up tonight! Full Cold Moon will light up skies this evening – so when is the best time to see it?

    Dec 27, 2023
    News Politics

    ‘Pregnancy’ used to be the focus in abortion local news stories. Now, it’s ‘vote.’

    Dec 27, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Sudden financial shock in middle-age may raise your risk of dementia, warns study

    Dec 27, 2023
    News

    Look up tonight! Full Cold Moon will light up skies this evening – so when is the best time to see it?

    Dec 27, 2023
    News Politics

    ‘Pregnancy’ used to be the focus in abortion local news stories. Now, it’s ‘vote.’

    Dec 27, 2023
    News

    Why Morgan Stanley thinks the US economy could face a shock hard landing in 2024

    Dec 27, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy