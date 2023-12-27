Friday, December 29, 2023

Wed. Dec 27th, 2023

    Dec 27, 2023

    2:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Cultural Christmas event titled quot;Mary#39;s Tears – Gaza Tragedies,quot; organized by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the Iranian Embassy, held at the National Library in Beirut. The event features the participation of the spouse of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Ilm al-Huda, lecturer at Shahid Beheshti University, who is visiting Lebanon upon the invitation of Caretaker Minister of Culture, Judge Mohammad Wissam Al-Mortada.

    4:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Protest titled quot;Cancer Patients in Lebanon: Facing Death or the Governmentrdquo;, organized by the quot;Barbara Nassar Association,quot; demanding the right of cancer patients to receive their treatment with dignity. The protest will take place at Riad El Solh Square, in front of the Grand Serail in Beirut.

