Hamieh chairs meeting on rainfall drainage dossier, urges ongoing monitoring of contractors’ activities

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Ali Hamieh, on Wednesday held an extensive meeting at his office this with directors, heads of departments, and those involved in the rainfall drainage file. He provided a comprehensive overview of all aspects related to this dossier administratively, financially, and the monitoring mechanisms entrusted to previously formed committees for ongoing contractor works.nbsp;

During the meeting, Hamieh said, ldquo;During my direct monitoring of the ministry#39;s contractors on highways and public roads, particularly in the previously identified red zones by the ministry, it became apparent that some of the floods occurring during the recent rains were beyond the ministry#39;s jurisdiction. Some others were due to the intensity of the rainfall, in addition to specific flooding caused by some rivers in certain areas.rdquo;

The Minister added that ldquo;another significant factor to note is related to constructions and infrastructure that are not fortified or updated in accordance with the ongoing urban development. Moreover, there were encroachments that occurred.rdquo;

Hamieh then stressed the importance of having appointed committees oversee contractor works to ldquo;ensure the implementation of previously issued directivesrdquo;, reaffirming ldquo;their continuous monitoring day and night of the activities undertaken by contractors in all stages and periods, not just during rainfall.rdquo;

He further pointed out that ldquo;itrsquo;s our duty to act at full capacity, irrespective of the allocated financial provisions in the budget, which we continually seek to increase.rdquo;

During the meeting, Hamieh directed all involved parties in monitoring the landslides on highways and public roads to ldquo;necessitate the continuation of efforts within the available resources to remove any obstacles that may arise due to heavy rains.rdquo;

Furthermore, he instructed to initiate the preparation of files for landslides to secure swift and necessary funding, particularly because ldquo;it#39;s a file related to public safety and traffic, facilitating citizens#39; movement and their access to their towns and areas.rdquo;

=========R.H.