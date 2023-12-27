Wed. Dec 27th, 2023

    Trump Claims Dem Congresswoman Wasn’t Nice Enough to Him About Her Husband’s Funeral

    Trump Claims Dem Congresswoman Wasn’t Nice Enough to Him About Her Husband’s Funeral

    Octavio Jones/Reuters

    Donald Trump lashed out at Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) on Tuesday evening, alleging that she wasn’t sufficiently thankful to him over arrangements he’d made for her husband’s funeral.

    The former president did not say what had prompted his Truth Social tirade against the “LOSER” congresswoman, though his furious post came after she publicly criticized his “ROT IN HELL” Christmas message.

    Earlier on Tuesday, Dingell said during a CNN appearance that Trump’s festive message was “one of the most pathetic Christmas greetings I’ve heard, when a former President of the United States who wants to return [to office] tells people on Christmas Day that they can ‘rot in hell.’” She went on to accuse Trump of contributing to the division in America and said that “there were men outside of my house with assault weapons” after the Republican previously “went after” her.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

