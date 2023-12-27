Mawlawi visits Archbishop Audi, offers holiday season well-wishes

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, on Wednesday visited Beirut Greek Orthodox Archbishop Elias Audi, to whom he offered holiday season well-wishes.

On emerging, Minister Mawlawi said: ldquo;Todayrsquo;s visit to His Eminence comes to offer him well-wishes on the occasion of the blessed holidays. I briefed the Archbishop on all the security preparations taking place on the occasion of the blessed holidays during this week and New Yearrsquo;s Eve, and on all the actions carried out by the Ministry of the Interior in cooperation and coordination with all the military and security authorities to maintain security and order in Beirut and in Lebanon in general.rsquo;rsquo;

Minister Mawlawi also said thatnbsp; Archbishop Audi stressed the necessity of electing a President of the Republic as soon as possible and the need for all politicians to assume their responsibilities.

nbsp;

