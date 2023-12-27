Wed. Dec 27th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Mawlawi visits Archbishop Audi, offers holiday season well-wishes

    By

    Dec 27, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, on Wednesday visited Beirut Greek Orthodox Archbishop Elias Audi, to whom he offered holiday season well-wishes.

    On emerging, Minister Mawlawi said: ldquo;Todayrsquo;s visit to His Eminence comes to offer him well-wishes on the occasion of the blessed holidays. I briefed the Archbishop on all the security preparations taking place on the occasion of the blessed holidays during this week and New Yearrsquo;s Eve, and on all the actions carried out by the Ministry of the Interior in cooperation and coordination with all the military and security authorities to maintain security and order in Beirut and in Lebanon in general.rsquo;rsquo;

    Minister Mawlawi also said thatnbsp; Archbishop Audi stressed the necessity of electing a President of the Republic as soon as possible and the need for all politicians to assume their responsibilities.

    nbsp;

    ================= L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Amazon will roll out ads on Prime Video from January 29 – and users who don’t want them will have to pay extra each month

    Dec 27, 2023
    News

    Travis and Jason Kelce tease the possibility of Taylor Swift appearing on their New Heights podcast this week as they reveal special ‘family’ episode with Kylie, Donna and Co… so will popstar join them on the show too?

    Dec 27, 2023
    News

    Apple appeals Watch sales ban, saying it will suffer ‘irreparable harm’ if it stays in place

    Dec 27, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Amazon will roll out ads on Prime Video from January 29 – and users who don’t want them will have to pay extra each month

    Dec 27, 2023
    News

    Travis and Jason Kelce tease the possibility of Taylor Swift appearing on their New Heights podcast this week as they reveal special ‘family’ episode with Kylie, Donna and Co… so will popstar join them on the show too?

    Dec 27, 2023
    News

    Apple appeals Watch sales ban, saying it will suffer ‘irreparable harm’ if it stays in place

    Dec 27, 2023
    News

    6 home-decor items you should always buy at TJ Maxx, according to an interior decorator

    Dec 27, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy