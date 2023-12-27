George Santos Furiously Demands Eric Adams’ Resignation Over Christmas Car Break-In

Leah Millis/Reuters

Indicted former congressman George Santos (R-NY) demanded that New York City Mayor Eric Adams resign after Santos claimed his car had been broken into on the day after Christmas.

In a foul-mouthed tirade shared on X late Tuesday, serial liar and alleged fraudster Santos held Adams personally responsible for the incident. “You need to resign in disgrace you fucking asshole,” the disgraced ex-lawmaker captioned the clip. “I’m so done playing nice!”

In the footage, Santos says: “Do you want to know what I got for Christmas? Oh Mayor Adams, you are so good at running this city. The Christmas gift I got is—it’s a first for me. I’ve never thought I’d experience this in my life, but I guess we’re back to New York City in the ‘70s.”

