6 home-decor items you should always buy at TJ Maxx, according to an interior decorator

Interior stylist Emily Maldonado told Business Insider she always picks up designer-brand throw blankets at TJ Maxx.

TJ Maxx is one of the largest discount retailers in the US, with more than 1,300 stores nationwide.An interior decorator told Business Insider which items she always buys there.It’s a great place to score deals on artwork, mirrors, and on-trend furniture, she said.

Even interior designers and professional decorators can be proud Maxxinistas.

Business Insider spoke with Emily Maldonado, the owner of the full-service interior-decorating and home-styling company Styled Mi Casa, about the home-decor pieces she always buys at TJ Maxx for her clients and her own home.

Maldonado, who has worked in mortgages, real estate, and home-flipping for 20 years, got into decorating and home styling about two and a ½ years ago when she moved to Texas — and there are many budget-friendly items she looks for when creating her “modern organic” decorating style.

Here are six things you should always buy at TJ Maxx, according to an interior decorator.

Home-decor accents in natural materials like wood and metal are something to look out for at TJ Maxx. Wooden decor at TJ Maxx. Erin McDowell/Business Insider “I try to bring something with a wooden element into every single space that I design, just to add that warmth,” Maldonado told Business Insider, “and TJ Maxx is great for that.” “Whether it’s a beautiful tone of wood in a cutting board or a nice vessel or a pot, or it’s even just a little wooden ball,” there are usually a variety of pieces that will add texture and coziness to any space, she said. TJ Maxx is also a great place to find unique decor pieces from around the world to create an eclectic, “collected” feel in your home. A ceramic vase made in India from TJ Maxx. Erin McDowell/Business Insider “You can find pieces made of wood or irons or metals or things that are imported from India,” Maldonado said. “And those are the ideal things that I’m always looking for specifically at TJ Maxx.” She said TJ Maxx does “a great job of importing global design,” which creates a modern organic look that appears to be collected and curated from around the world. Kitchen and drawer organizers are other items Maldonado picks up from TJ Maxx. Kitchen organizers from TJ Maxx. Erin McDowell/Business Insider “I think they do a really good job with their selection of baskets and the little containers that organize your drawers and your kitchen cabinets,” she said. You can score a deal on artwork and mirrors. Mirrors from TJ Maxx. Erin McDowell/Business Insider Whether you’re shopping for a full-length mirror or a large canvas print, TJ Maxx is one place where you might score a better deal than other retailers, Maldonado said. “You can usually get something that’s much larger than you’re going to find for the same price at Target or Walmart,” she said. On-trend furniture is often sold at a highly discounted price. Small furniture selection at TJ Maxx. Danielle Bauter/Business Insider Maldonado dispelled the idea that a lot of the furniture items you see at TJ Maxx are “dupes” of more expensive brands. Instead, she said she’s seen pieces from high-end furniture brands like Four Hands at the retailer. “I think, more recently, people started understanding they’re not dupes, they’re the original product just at a much greater price,” she said. “A few years ago, I bought some outdoor chairs from Marshalls [which shares a parent company with TJ Maxx] that would’ve been $1,000 at any other retail site, and they were $299,” Maldonado continued. You’ll probably find brand-name throw blankets and pillows that are of higher quality than at other discount retailers. Throw blankets from TJ Maxx. Erin McDowell/Business Insider “A 50-inch by 60-inch blanket at Target’s going to be around $39.99, and it’s just going to be a Target blanket,” Maldonado said. “But TJ Maxx will have Tahari or Tommy Hilfiger, something that’s a higher caliber of materials and pattern, and it’s probably going to be like $19.99 or $29.99,” she continued. “If you’re going to spend money on a plaid blanket that you’re only going to have out for a few months in the winter, I love TJ Maxx and Marshalls because you’re going to save at least 30%, and it’s a higher brand quality.”

