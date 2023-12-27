Travis and Jason Kelce tease the possibility of Taylor Swift appearing on their New Heights podcast this week as they reveal special ‘family’ episode with Kylie, Donna and Co… so will popstar join them on the show too?

<!–

Taylor Swift fans were put on red alert after Travis and Jason Kelce teased a special ‘family edition’ of her New Heights podcast, raising hopes she could make her first appearance on the show.

The Kelce Brothers released a Christmas episode on Wednesday morning, teasing an upcoming ‘Christmas show’ on Friday, with plenty of special guests.

Revealing the news, Travis said: “We have a guest episode coming up… for you, the 92%, for being so loyal and tuning in every week and being such fans of the Kelce family, we have a holiday for the Kelce family.” spectacular. Drops this Friday.

‘It’s going to be a revolving door for members of the Kelce family to come talk to us and we can’t wait to share it with you this Friday. It’ll be fun… we haven’t even recorded it yet. It’s going to be fun, it always is.

Jason then added, “We’re going to ask the family members some of the questions you guys have been sending in.”

Taylor Swift has appeared in eight Kansas City Chiefs games during the regular season.

He has yet to appear on the Kelce Brothers podcast, although that could be about to change.

Taylor and Travis’ whirlwind romance has taken over the NFL (and the world) since September

Donna and Kylie Kelce are expected to be guests on Friday’s special family edition of the pod.

The big reveal has sparked speculation that Travis’ high-profile girlfriend Taylor Swift could make an appearance, having spent Christmas Day with the family at the Chiefs star’s $6 million mansion.

Taylor flew in from Nashville early on Christmas morning and watched his eighth Chiefs game of the season, but Travis and company suffered another loss against the Raiders.

The ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’ hitmaker has suffered three defeats in her last four appearances, but their romance shows no signs of slowing down after they spent their first Christmas together.

Jason (left) and Travis (right) did not reveal details about who would appear on Friday.

Fans in Kansas City hold special signs in support of the pop star on Christmas Day.

Travis spent Christmas Day with his girlfriend, but will she appear on his podcast this week?

Monday’s game also marked the first time he brought his mom and dad to the game, with Scott Swift photographed sitting next to Travis’ dad, Ed, in the VIP suite.

Travis and Taylor were then photographed leaving the stadium together after the game, and she is also expected to attend the New Year’s Eve game against the Bengals on Sunday.

After that, the Chiefs finish the regular season in Los Angeles with a game against the Chargers, before moving on to the playoffs, where they hope to make another run at the Super Bowl, having lifted the Lombardi Trophy last season.

Meanwhile, Taylor is enjoying some time away from her sold-out Eras Tour, with the next leg set to resume in Tokyo in early February.