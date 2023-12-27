Amazon will roll out ads on Prime Video from January 29 – and users who don’t want them will have to pay extra each month

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Amazon has finally revealed when ads will start arriving for its Prime Video subscription service.

In the US, customers will start seeing ads on January 29, but in the UK users will see them a week later, on February 5, the tech giant said.

Those who don’t want ads to interrupt their chosen content will have to pay an additional $2.99 ​​per month, a move customers call “greedy.”

Amazon will then roll out ads for users in other countries later in 2024.

Amazon’s move follows rivals Netflix and Disney+, both of which have launched ads on their cheaper subscription options since last year.

Amazon revealed the dates the ads would arrive in an email sent to customers in recent days.

But the date on the email was different depending on where the recipient was located: January 29 for US users and February 5 for UK users.

“Prime Video movies and TV shows will include limited advertising,” the company says in the email.

‘This will allow us to continue investing in engaging content and continue to grow that investment over a long period of time.

‘Our goal is to have significantly fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers.

“There is no need for you to do anything and there is no change to the current price of your Prime membership.”

Amazon has yet to confirm how ads will work on Prime, but they are expected to appear before and even during content.

MailOnline has contacted Amazon for more information.

The ads will come to Amazon Prime Video in other countries later in 2024, including France, Italy, Spain, Mexico and Australia.

Amazon announced the decision in September to bring ads to its streaming platform, but has only now revealed the dates.

Another described Amazon executives as “clowns” who are “greedy beyond all comprehension.”

Another said: “Amazon Prime Video’s introduction of ads really validates my decision to cancel my Amazon Prime subscription this year.”

Amazon Prime Video is one of the products that customers get when they subscribe to Amazon Prime, the tech giant’s paid subscription service.

Amazon said it won’t make any changes to Prime’s current price, so customers who don’t mind seeing ads when watching Prime Video won’t have to pay more money.

However, customers who do not want to see ads will have to pay an additional fee: $2.99 ​​or £2.99 per month.

Amazon is just one of the companies trying to maximize revenue from its video streaming service, as both Netflix and Disney+ have recently introduced ads that generate millions of dollars from advertisers.

Netflix’s ad-supported tier, ‘Basic with Ads’, launched in November 2022 and was originally an alternative option to the existing ‘Basic’ tier for £6.99.

However, earlier this year Netflix got rid of this Basic tier, which did not display ads, in an attempt to force users to opt into the ad option.

Disney+ followed suit by introducing a tier of ads, first for US users in December 2022, and then in the UK and eight other European countries in November.

Disney+ also announced a crackdown on password sharing, following a similar move by Netflix.

Ads on Netflix and Disney+ last an average of four minutes per hour, so the fact that Amazon promises “significantly fewer ads” suggests they will be fewer on Prime Video.