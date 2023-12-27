Choucair discusses means to bolster economic relations with Argentine Ambassador, Honorary Consul of Georgia

NNA – Head of the Lebanese Economic Committees, former minister Mohammad Choucair, on Wednesday welcomed at the Beirut and Mount Lebanon Chamber headquarters, the Argentine Ambassador to Lebanon, Maria Virginia Ros Kantar, who came on an acquaintance visit, accompanied by the Minister Plenipotentiary at the Embassy, Juan Joseacute; Beriterved.

Discussions reportedly touched on the bilateral elations between the two countries and ways to develop them at the economic level.

Choucair welcomed Ambassador Kantar and stressed the economic bodiesrsquo; keenness to bolster economic cooperation, stressing ldquo;the interest of the Lebanese private sector and its readiness to enhance cooperation with the Argentinean private sector with the aim of developing economic relations between the two countries.rdquo;

For her part, Ambassador Kantar stressed her country#39;s keenness on Lebanon#39;s stability and progress.

On the other hand, Choucair received the Honorary Consul of Georgia in Lebanon, Tanios Lutfi, with whom he discussed the prospects for developing Lebanonrsquo;s economic relations with Georgia.

nbsp;

============== L.Y