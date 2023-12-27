Wed. Dec 27th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    "Islamic Resistance": We targeted newly-established Israeli sites in occupied Shebaa Farms, inflicting confirmed casualties

    By

    Dec 27, 2023

    NNA – The Islamic Resistance issued on Wednesday a statement, announcing, ldquo;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance launched, at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday 12/27/2023, a joint attack with combat drones and missile and artillery weapons, on the newly established concentrations of Israeli enemy soldiers and vehicles behind its positions in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms, and inflicted confirmed casualties.rdquo;

