Wed. Dec 27th, 2023

    Man trapped for 6 days in wrecked truck in Indiana rescued after being spotted by passersby

    PORTAGE, Ind. — A man who had been trapped for days in his crashed pickup truck was rescued Tuesday after two fishermen spotted the remains, Indiana State Police said.

    Two men were scouting fishing spots when they found the man in his badly damaged vehicle, Sgt. Glen Fifield told local media.

    “They touched the body and the person turned his head and started talking to them. So that made them a little angry,” Fifield said.

    The driver told the men that he had been trapped since December 20. The pickup truck had crashed along Interstate 94 near Portage, under an underpass where it could not be seen from the road above.

    The man, in his 20s, was flown to a hospital in South Bend for treatment of life-threatening injuries, Fifield said.

    The driver’s name has not been released. He had not been reported missing, Fifield said.

    Portage is about 31 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Chicago.

