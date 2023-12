NNA – Acting Director General of General Security, Brigadier General Elias Baissari, on Wednesday welcomed in his office, US Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, who paid him anbsp;farewell visit upon the end of her diplomatic mission in Lebanon.nbsp;

Discussions between the pair reportedly touched on the current general situation and South Lebanon developments.

Brigadier General Baissari wished Ambassador Shea success in her upcoming diplomatic assignment.nbsp;

