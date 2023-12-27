Wed. Dec 27th, 2023

    Michigan Supreme Court Rules Trump Can Stay on 2024 Primary Ballot

    Dec 27, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Marco Bello/Reuters

    Michigan’s Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a bid to have Donald Trump removed from next year’s presidential primary ballot over his attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 election.

    The state’s high court upheld an appeals court decision ruling that the GOP frontrunner could stay on the ballot despite concerns around his eligibility to hold office in connection with his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. A group of voters had attempted to have Trump disqualified under a constitutional provision banning people from obtaining office who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the Constitution if they’ve previously sworn an oath to protect it.

    The Michigan ruling contrasts with a decision from the Colorado Supreme Court last week which booted Trump off its primary ballot under the same constitutional rules. The U.S. Supreme Court is widely expected to settle the question of Trump’s eligibility.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

