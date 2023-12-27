Apple military discounts are offered on devices from iPhones to MacBooks

Nic Coury/AFP via Getty Images

Apple, like other brands, offers a military discount.Veterans and current members of the US military, National Guard, and the Reserve get a 10% discount.To receive the discount, customers must verify their status using ID.me.

Apple is one of many brands and retailers that offer discounts to active-duty military members and veterans.

Apple’s Veterans and Military Purchase Program offers a 10% discount on Apple products and accessories to veterans and current members of the U.S. military, the National Guard, and the Reserve. Customers must verify their veteran or active military status using ID.me to receive the Apple military discount.

Once a military or veteran status is verified, customers can shop at a dedicated online store on Apple’s website, where the discount is reflected in the price of products. For instance, an iPhone 15 Pro would show prices starting at $999 at the regular store, but $899 at the Veterans and Military Store.

To access the Veterans and Military Store and verify your status, visit Apple.com, scroll to the bottom, and click “Shop for Veterans and Military” under the “For Government” section.

Apple extends the same discount to immediate family members of veterans and military personnel who live in the same household.

Other retailers sometimes offer better deals on Apple products, even with the military discount, especially during shopping events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and back-to-school season. Amazon and Best Buy often have sales on Apple items, and some products might be available at a greater discount through wireless carriers like AT&T and Verizon.

Is the Apple military or student discount better?

It depends. Apple’s Veterans and Military Purchase Program offers a 10% discount on Apple products and accessories to veterans and active-duty military who have their status verified. However, Apple’s student discount may be up to 15% for current and newly accepted college students and their parents. The discount is also available to faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers. The student discount is usually available for MacBooks and iPads and might not be available for iPhones, Apple Watch, or other products.

To receive the student discount, visit Apple.com, scroll to the bottom, and select “Shop for K-12” or “Shop for College” under the “For Education” section.

Is Apple’s military discount online only?

Apple’s military discount is available online via the Veterans and Military Store. To shop the dedicated store, visit Apple.com, scroll to the bottom, and click “Shop for Veterans and Military” under the “For Government” section.

