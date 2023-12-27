New York Times Sues OpenAI and Microsoft for Copyright Infringement Alleging ‘Millions of Articles’ Used to Train Chatbots: Lawsuit Says Companies Should Be Liable for ‘Billions of Dollars in Damages’

The New York Times filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft on Wednesday alleging copyright infringement.

The New York Times filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft alleging copyright infringement, alleging that the tech companies used its articles to train chatbots that now threaten journalists’ jobs.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, claims the companies illegally fed “millions of articles” to Microsoft’s Bing Chat and OpenAI’s ChatGPT to develop their products.

“This action seeks to hold them liable for the billions of dollars in legal and actual damages they owe for the unlawful copying and use of the Times’ exceptionally valuable works,” the complaint said.

The Times argued that the OpenAI and Microsoft artificial intelligence programs use large language models that were developed by copying their articles with special emphasis.

The lawsuit said: “Defendants seek to take advantage of the Times’ enormous investment in its journalism by using it to create substitute products without permission or payment.”

In the complaint, The New York Times also alleged that Microsoft’s Bing search index copies its online content and delivers it to users without the publication’s permission and deprives them of subscriptions, licenses, advertising and affiliate revenue.

An example of misappropriation of commercial references they gave is when a user purchases a product recommended by the New York Time’s Wirecutter through a link on one of Microsoft’s or OpenAI’s artificial intelligence-generated platforms, they do not receive affiliate income.

The New York Times also said that AI ‘hallucinations’ – a phenomenon that occurs when chatbots generate false information and misattribute it to a source – are potentially damaging to its reputation.

The Times said that using their work has been extremely lucrative for the companies and that they have tried to negotiate with the companies to ensure that they receive their fair share while working with them to develop their technology, but they have not been able to reach an agreement.

‘Microsoft’s implementation of Times-trained LLMs across its product line helped increase its market capitalization by $1 trillion last year alone. And OpenAI’s launch of ChatGPT has raised its valuation to $90 billion,” the lawsuit says.

In the lawsuit, The Times claimed that OpenAI and Microsoft have said their conduct is protected as “fair use” because their use of the content serves a “transformative” new purpose.

The Times argued: “There is nothing ‘transformative’ about using unpaid Times content to create products that replace the Times and steal its audience.”

This is the first time a major American media organization has sued the creators of the popular artificial intelligence and could have significant legal implications.

The first copyright lawsuit against OpenAI was filed in July by a pair of best-selling novelists who claimed that ChatGPT’s parent company violated copyright law by training its chatbot to “ingest” their books without permission.

Authors Mona Awad and Paul Tremblay alleged that ChatGPT was trained in part by “ingesting” several of their novels, all without their consent.

Shortly after, comedian Sarah Silverman and authors Richard Kadrey and Christopher Golden filed a lawsuit against Meta Platforms and OpenAI alleging that they used copyrighted material to train chatbots.