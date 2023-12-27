30 Brits are sickened in E. coli outbreak linked to artisan cheese: Health chiefs issue urgent recall and slap ‘do not eat’ notice on four types popular in Christmas hampers

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Thirty Britons have fallen ill in an E. coli outbreak linked to artisanal cheese.

Four varieties of Mrs Kirkham’s Lancashire cheese have been urgently recalled and placed on a ‘do not eat’ alert over fears of contamination.

Food safety chiefs warn that affected cheeses may have been unknowingly given away in hampers.

Most strains of E. coli are harmless, although the type feared to be hiding in Mrs Kirkham’s cheeses can cause diarrhoea, vomiting, fever and stomach cramps.

In extremely severe cases, shiga toxin-producing E. coli (as it is known) can cause kidney failure.

The joint alert from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and the UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA) only applies to Mrs Kirkham’s Mild and Creamy Lancashire, Tasty Lancashire, Mature Lancashire and Smoked Lancashire varieties.

However, the raw milk cheese maker, based in a village outside Preston, said it has since “made the difficult decision to recall all of our products” purchased between October 1 and December 24. .

Tina Potter, head of incidents and at the Food Standards Agency, said: “We are aware that this recalled product may be popular over the festive period, especially as it was sold as part of a Christmas gift hamper.”

“That is why we urge consumers to check whether they have purchased or been gifted this product.”

Bosses at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) revealed that 30 confirmed cases have been recorded in this outbreak.

Revealed: The FOUR cheeses recalled from the market Mrs. Kirkham’s Smooth and Creamy Lancashire

Mrs Kirkham’s Tasty Lancashire

Mrs. Kirkham’s Mature Lancashire

Mrs Kirkham’s Smoked Lancashire

They all tested positive for a specific strain called 0145, which is feared to be lurking in cheese.

STEC, or shiga toxin-producing E. coli, is transmitted by eating contaminated foods, such as raw leafy vegetables or undercooked meat.

These highly infectious bacteria can also be transmitted by touching infected animals or their feces and by coming into contact with other sick people.

UKHSA bosses said people should take extra care to avoid infection and, if they are affected by the virus, passing it on to others.

UKHSA food safety and gastrointestinal infection incident manager Amy Douglas said: “There have been at least 30 confirmed cases of this specific strain of the STEC outbreak in the UK.

“If you have diarrhea and vomiting, you can take steps to avoid passing it on to family and friends over the festive period.

‘Washing your hands with soap and warm water and using bleach-based products to clean surfaces will help stop the spread of infection. Do not prepare food for others if you have symptoms or for 48 hours after symptoms disappear.’

Symptoms range from mild diarrhea to bloody diarrhea, says the UK Health Security Agency. Vomiting, fever, and stomach cramps are other telltale signs. But in severe cases, the virus can cause hemolytic uremic syndrome, a life-threatening condition that can lead to kidney failure.

He added: “Many of us will be traveling over Christmas, but if you are unwell you should avoid visiting people in hospitals and care homes to avoid spreading the infection in these settings.”

“Do not return to work or school once term restarts, until 48 hours after your symptoms have resolved.”

It comes after the FSA first issued a “precautionary” product recall alert on Christmas Eve.

The FSA also said further recalls of other products could be made as investigations continue.

Ms Kirkham said: “We are working very closely with our local environmental health officials and the FSA to fully understand the situation and whether our products have been properly implicated.”

‘This recall relates to new testing techniques designed to better identify potentially dangerous strains of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli.

“Unfortunately, these new testing techniques are not currently standard in the industry.”

The statement also said that due to the closure of many laboratories during the festive period, the business was left in “limbo”.

“We will suspend all orders until the investigations are completed and we have some answers.”