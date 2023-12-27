Wed. Dec 27th, 2023

    Army chief meets Italian bilateral military mission head, Jezzine district municipalities' heads delegation

    NNA – Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Wednesday received at his Yarzeh office, the head of the Italian bilateral military mission in Lebanon (MIBIL), Colonel Sandro Lervoli, accompanied by the Italian military attacheacute;, Colonel Luigi Dore.

    Discussions touched on cooperation relations between the armies of the two countries, especially in the field of training.

    Maj. Gen. Aoun also received a delegation of the heads of municipalities of Jezzine District, who offered him well-wishes on the occasion of Christmas and the New Year.

    The delegation renewed their continued support for the army in its mission.

