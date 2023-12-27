Rapper’s Ex-Manager Confesses to Killing Him and Staging Murder-Suicide

LOR DESIGNER MAKER via Wikimedia Commons

A Venezuelan rapper whose sudden death in 2015 was blamed on suicide was actually drugged, stabbed, and tossed out a window by his then-manager, according to video statements released by Venezuelan Attorney-General Tarek William Saab.

Natalia Améstica, the former manager of rapper and singer Canserbero, and her brother Guillermo appeared in video testimony this week apparently confessing to having staged the star’s death as a suicide. The bombshell twist comes eight years after the case was officially ruled a murder-suicide, with shocked fans told Canserbero had murdered his producer before leaping to his death from the 10th floor.

The investigation into the 26-year-old’s death was reopened last month.

