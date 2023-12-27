John Cleese Defends ‘Very Bad Joke’ About Trump and Hitler

Amanda Stronza

Comedian John Cleese appeared to realize what he had done when he tweeted late in the day on Tuesday a list of five ways that “Hitler was preferable to Trump,” including “He fought for his country” and “He never played golf.” He only came up with two ways Trump was better than Hitler: “1. He doesn’t practice genocide 2. He has nicer hair.”

“I would like to apologise for my last tweet,” he added four minutes later. “It was a very bad joke, especially on Boxing Day.”

But as the inevitable backlash began to pour in, the Monty Python co-founder, who has never been shy about his disgust with the former president, continued to double down and defend his right to make “very bad jokes,” even if some people find them offensive.

