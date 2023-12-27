I’m a Gen Z interior designer. Here 6 things I’d get at Ikea and 6 I wouldn’t buy there.

Ikea has both fabulous and not-so-great items.

As a Gen Z interior designer, there are some Ikea items I love, and others I’d skip.The Pax closet is a great customizable storage solution and the Fado lamp gives a space a cozy glow.I wouldn’t recommend picking up matching dining tables and chairs or fabric baskets from Ikea.

Whether you’re refreshing a room or designing your first home, Ikea has lots of interior-design options.

As an interior designer, I’ve figured out which Ikea items are worth picking up and which are worth passing on.

Here are some Ikea items I’d buy and a few I’d avoid when designing a space.

A custom couch is a must if you want to perfectly design your living room. Customers can choose which elements they prefer in their custom couches. Ikea If you’ve ever thought someone’s couch fits perfectly in their living room, odds are, they have a custom piece of furniture. In my opinion, Ikea has mastered the art of couch customization. You can create a custom couch in-store or on Ikea’s website. You’re able to choose from four couch designs, including Finnala, Härlanda, Jättebo, and Söderhamn, and rearrange the different sofa parts on a screen. It’s the perfect tool, especially if you’re looking for a U- or L-shaped couch. The Fado table lamp gives the room a cozy glow. The Fado lamp at Ikea can be used in any room. Bri Macdonald The fabulous Fado table lamp is one of my favorite pieces at Ikea. It perfectly brightens dark areas while giving off the ideal soft, warm, cozy lighting we all love. This lamp is so versatile you can use it almost anywhere in your home. I recommend placing it on top of a large coffee-table book to give it extra height. In my opinion, the Pax wardrobe is worth the price tag. The Pax wardrobe at Ikea can be customized. Bri Macdonald The Pax wardrobe is my go-to for creating a custom-cabinetry look without spending a fortune. I love the look of the Pax system on its own, but if you want to customize it further, I recommend incorporating unique, eye-catching hardware from Anthropology, Etsy, or Amazon. For even further customization, you can use the Pax frame and outsource some custom cabinet fronts. Grab some high-quality wooden hangers. Wooden hangers can make a closet look more cohesive. Bri Macdonald Nothing bothers me more than a closet full of mismatched, flimsy plastic hangers. I highly suggest investing in long-lasting Bumerang hangers from Ikea. These wooden hangers are much sturdier than plastic and, most importantly, look so sleek. A duvet cover is a staple. I almost always get my neutral duvet covers at Ikea. Bri Macdonald The Ängslilja duvet cover is one of my favorite design secrets for creating an expensive-looking bedroom. The faux linen is comfortable and durable. You just can’t go wrong with a neutral duvet cover. Invest in a sleek office chair. The office chairs at Ikea are aesthetically pleasing. Bri Macdonald Office chairs can often be ugly, but Ikea has some pretty sleek options in neutral shades. I find that a well-designed workspace can enhance your productivity, so a good office chair is worth buying. On the other hand, Ikea’s wall decor should be avoided. I’d pass on the wall decor at Ikea. Bri Macdonald The best-designed homes feel like they’ve been lived in, so don’t waste time and money on bland wall decor. I find that the mass-produced wall decor at Ikea lacks personality. Instead, make a cool gallery wall or frame a map from your favorite trip. Not only is meaningful wall decor a great conversation starter, but also it will bring you little moments of joy every time you see it. Stay away from lighting fixtures that won’t last. Cheap fabric lighting fixtures from Ikea can be flimsy. Bri Macdonald Cheap, cheerful lighting solutions are enticing, but I find many of the ones at Ikea become flimsy over time and collect dust. Instead, invest in lighting fixtures that will stand the test of time. Look for pieces with sleek, high-quality finishes such as gold, brass, chrome, or matte black. Skip the fake flowers. Fake floral arrangements can look tacky. Bri Macdonald Floral arrangements can be a beautiful addition to your home, but I highly encourage you to skip the fake-flower section at Ikea. These flowers collect dust and, over time, look tacky. Instead of fake flowers and plants, try drying real ones. Some of my favorites include eucalyptus, baby’s breath, and hydrangeas. Dried flowers last months and look much better than anything you could get in the fake-flower department. Matching dining sets look dated. Matching dining sets don’t do much for a space. Bri Macdonald I like to avoid matching dining sets, which make your space look dated. For a fresh yet inviting look, I recommend layering different materials and textures. I love pairing vintage tables with colorful, sleek, or textured chairs. The juxtaposition of different materials and textures gives your space a layered yet thoroughly planned look. If you still want a matching set, I recommend modernizing it by sanding your chairs and applying a fresh coat of paint. Or, for a six-person table, you can replace the two end chairs with some fun statement furniture. Don’t buy flimsy baskets. I found that the fabric baskets at Ikea stained easily. Bri Macdonald Finding baskets that will last is key when looking for storage solutions. Personally, I’d stay away from the polyester baskets at Ikea. Though they come in various colors, I find they don’t last the test of time. The fabric stains easily and becomes flimsy over time. Invest in beautiful yet practical rugs instead of picking ones from Ikea. The shag rugs at Ikea were hard for me to clean. Bri Macdonald I strongly believe that your rugs should be both beautiful and practical. I once made the mistake of buying a shag rug from Ikea and never wanted to look at one again. The carpet fibers collected a lot of dirt and were so hard to clean. I’ve since become obsessed with vintage and machine-washable rugs, as they’re easier to clean and add color and texture to a space.

