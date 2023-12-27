Craigievar Castle in Aberdeenshire is said to have inspired Cinderella’s Castle

A fortress said to have inspired Walt Disney has been restored to its former glory after rain eroded its vibrant pink paint.

Craigievar Castle is located in Aberdeenshire and it is believed that the animator and film producer based his designs for Cinderella Castle on it.

The National Trust for Scotland (NTS) said extensive conservation work has been carried out for more than a year to protect the historic building and its collections from the effects of climate change.

The harling was replaced in 2009, but further conservation and maintenance work was deemed necessary.

Several coats of a special lime recipe have been applied to the castle walls to refresh the color.

NTS added that they are adding “small, discreet adaptations to the roof that will future-proof the castle against wetter winters.”

Gille Young, NTS regional curator, described the project as a slow process.

“It is very important that we take care of this castle,” he said.

‘If we take care of the building, we also take care of the collections inside.

“It’s going to be a really positive thing, especially for the local community who look up from the main road and see this beautiful pink castle shining at its best.”

Colleague Annie Robertson, NTS regional building surveyor, explained: ‘This project is a continuation of one from around 15 years ago. This was to solve a long-standing problem related to humidity in the castle.

‘We have to take care of this building in the future. It is a very important architectural piece.

‘Craigievar is famous for being the pink castle. It really is the icon of Aberdeenshire castles, but it was not originally pink. It used to be an off-white color.

‘Actually, it was not until the 1820s that Forbes Laird at that time ordered repairs to the castle (it needed quite a bit of work) and the Aberdeen architect, John Smith, ordered that the castle should be pink to match the granite moldings. ‘

Speaking of the new paint job, stonemason Steven Harper said: “Limewash is basically lime putty diluted with water and diluted to a milky consistency, then we add earth pigments to it which give it its pink colour.”

‘There are about three pigments that we put in for Craigievar pink. But I can’t go into details because the recipe is top secret.

Built by the Mortimers of Craigievar between 1575 and 1595, Craigievar Castle in its original form would have looked a little different.

Instead of the iconic turrets, the upper level of the castle was probably much simpler and less elevated.

The late 16th century castle is all beneath the carved stone corbel, decorated with projecting stone cannons that wrap around the castle walls.

Due to the skill of the mason architects who worked on the building, it is not immediately apparent that Craigievar is actually the result of two phases of construction.

The castle as it now appears was completed by William Forbes around 1626.

He bought the land in 1610 and, eager to express the status that his wealth, gained by working as a merchant through the Baltic trade, had brought him, replaced the flat tops of the castle with the set of turrets and the balustraded viewing platform to see. today.

The Forbes family resided there for over 300 years before leaving it in the care of the National Trust for Scotland in the 1960s.