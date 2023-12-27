‘The Crown’ Actor Says Prince Harry No Longer Speaks to Him: ‘I Said Too Much’

Isabel Infantes/Reuters, Hannah McKay/Reuters

Dominic West, who played Charles, Prince of Wales, on seasons five and six of The Crown, revealed that his close friendship with Prince Harry fell apart after he “said too much” years ago.

The revelation came when Sunday Times Radio host Kate McCann asked the star whether he had talked to Harry about how to portray Charles on screen.

West explained that his friendship with the Duke of Sussex ended “over 10 years ago” after he spoke during a press conference about a trip to Antarctica the pair went on in 2013 with Walking With The Wounded, a charity that supports former British Armed Forces service members in their transitions back to civilian life.

