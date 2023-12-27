Vera Wang, 74, shows off her age-defying looks as she joins her daughters Cecilia, 33, and Josephine, 30, for a festive family photo: ‘Me and my daughters!’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

World War II was still fresh in memory when Vera Wang was born in 1949, but the legendary designer proved that age is just a number as she posed for a Christmas photo on Tuesday.

Wang, now 74, joined her daughters Cecilia, 33, and Josephine Becker, 30, for a group photo at their sprawling family home as they celebrated the festive period.

However, the more than 40-year age difference seemed indistinguishable as mother and daughters gathered in matching teal party dresses before an impeccably set dining table.

Standing side by side behind the seated Wang, Cecilia and Josephine, the designer’s adopted daughters with American real estate investor and developer Arthur Becker, also wore identical Santa hats.

Captioning the shots, Wang wrote: ‘Me and my girls…!!! So happy together.’

Vera Wang, now 74, joined her daughters Cecilia, 33, and Josephine Becker, 30, for a group photo at the family home on Tuesday as they celebrated the festive period.

World War II was still a recent memory after her birth in 1949, but Wang proved the old saying that age is just a number while posing for a Christmas photo.

Standing side by side behind the seated Wang, Cecilia and Josephine, the designer’s adopted daughters with ex-husband Arthur Becker, also wear identical Santa hats.

The day appeared to be a double celebration, with the American designer revealing that it was also her younger brother Ken’s 73rd birthday.

Befitting the occasion, Wang and her family enjoyed elegant handmade cakes and Prosecco served in large personalized bottles bearing the family’s name.

The designer and her daughters wore matching silk dresses from the Vera Wang Couture collection and jewelery from her own Love range, while Vera Wang Wedgwood provided the crystal and tableware.

Wang, who surprised fans last year when she showed off her toned physique and youthful complexion in a series of photos from her 73rd birthday party, recently admitted that her biggest concern is avoiding physical disability.

Speaking exclusively to DailyMail.com in the DKMS Gala at Cipriani Wall Street, said: “I think what happens sometimes as you get older… I’m more scared of physical disabilities… not all of this.”

‘I’m not totally worried about my appearance. I love my job, and I’m very passionate about my job, my friends, my daughters… I mean, I have a very full life.’

Wang, who previously revealed that avoiding the sun and drinking vodka was the secret to his youthful appearance, looked stunning as she flaunted her midriff in a black satin bralette top, matching maxi skirt and long gloves at Thursday night’s star-studded event.

When asked if he has gained more confidence with age, Wang replied: “I have dedicated my entire life to dressing and styling women.” From my years at Vogue magazine, being an editor for 17 years, to working for Ralph Lauren and designing for my own company, my entire life has revolved around women’s empowerment.’

The day appeared to be a double celebration: the American designer revealed that it was also her younger brother Ken’s 73rd birthday.

Befitting the occasion, Wang and his family enjoyed Prosecco served in large personalized bottles bearing the family’s name.

Crystal and dinnerware were provided by Wang’s own Wedgwood Collection.

Elegant handmade cakes were on display as the family celebrated the festive period.

(From left to right) Cecilia Becker, Vera Wang and Josephine Becker pose in matching Wang dresses

Wang quit Ralph Lauren at the age of 40 and became an independent bridal wear designer, creating custom dresses for the likes of Ariana Grande, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, Victoria Beckham and Kim Kardashian.

When asked if she plans to retire before she turns 75 in June 2024, she said: I’m not sure yet. I’ll be like Rafael Nadal… for the moment, no.’

The mother of two, who is reportedly worth an estimated $650 million, shocked her fans when she posted a series of images of herself showing off her toned tummy and long legs in an orange sports bra and white modeling shorts. his own accessory designs for David’s Bride.

And everyone was left begging to know his secret last summer when, upon turning 73, he seemed to be getting younger instead of older.

‘Damn girl, what’s your eternal secret?’ one person asked.

Someone else joked: ‘Happy birthday Vera.’ (You) keep getting younger every year, no wonder women are like fine wine with age!’

Wang recently admitted that she is more “scared” of developing a physical disability than of maintaining her youthful appearance.

The mother of two has long wowed her fans with her toned physique and ageless complexion.

Wang, pictured here in 1990, quit Ralph Lauren at the age of 40 and became an independent bridal wear designer.

Earlier this year, Wang claimed her ageless beauty comes from drinking vodka cocktails, sleeping nine hours a night, working and staying out of the sun.

“One of the things I like to do is have a vodka cocktail,” he said. People magazine. ‘There’s no doubt about it, I do it. I have a vodka between five and six, around seven.

And although she noted that no one ever “believed her,” another of her main pieces of advice was to work, and the designer insisted that she keeps her “mind, body and soul” always young.

speaking to she In a previous interview, Wang noted that working has been his “lifesaver” for as long as he can remember.

“Work was my lifeline that made me feel relevant and challenged me over the years,” he explained.

‘I believe the mind is more powerful than one could understand. The challenges that work and life present to us are what keep us going.’