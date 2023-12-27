Wed. Dec 27th, 2023

    Man awaiting trial for quadruple homicide in Maine withdraws insanity plea

    PORTLAND, Maine– A man accused of killing his parents and two of his friends days after being released from prison no longer intends to use an insanity defense.

    Through his attorney, Joseph Eaton withdrew his plea of ​​“not criminally responsible” due to mental illness, but maintained a not guilty plea in a court filing earlier this month in Sagadahoc County.

    His lawyer did not elaborate on the decision in the December 8 document, but noted that it means that a forensic report on criminal liability will remain seized. The attorney’s office was closed Wednesday and did not respond to any emails.

    Law enforcement officials say Eaton confessed to the murders at a property in rural Bowdoin and to wounding three people while shooting at vehicles on busy Interstate 295 in Yarmouth.

    Eaton’s parents, Cynthia Eaton, 62, and David Eaton, 66, were killed in the shooting, along with their longtime friends, Bowdoin owners Robert Eger, 72, and Patti Eger, 62, police said. authorities.

    Eaton has been jailed since his arrest on April 18, the day the bodies were discovered. He was arrested near the chaotic scene along the highway.

    Eaton previously told the Portland Press Herald, which first reported the change in statement, that he was not in control when he opened fire.

