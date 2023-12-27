Wed. Dec 27th, 2023

    33-Year-Old Fox News Radio Anchor Dies After Short Illness

    33-Year-Old Fox News Radio Anchor Dies After Short Illness

    Fox News

    Fox News Radio anchor and sports reporter Matt Napolitano passed away last week at the age of 33, his husband Ricky Whitcomb said on social media over the weekend.

    “With a heavy heart I have to share that my husband @MattNapolitano passed away yesterday morning,” Whitcomb shared in a Christmas Eve tweet. “He loved his job and he loved bringing the news to your radios and televisions.”

    Reacting to social media users who were attempting to tie Napolitano’s death to vaccinations, Whitcomb noted that his husband had been living with an autoimmune disease for nearly 20 years and died following a recent infection.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

