    Fishermen Rescue Driver Trapped in Wrecked Truck Just in Time

    Dec 27, 2023
    Indiana State Police

    A pair of Indiana fishermen pulled off a post-Christmas “miracle” on Tuesday afternoon, rescuing a trapped driver who nearly froze to death inside his mangled truck beneath a bridge.

    Authorities said Mario Garcia, 60, and his son-in-law Nivardo Delatorre, 31, made the discovery, drawn to the truck by sheer curiosity when they spotted “something shiny” in the distance as they wrapped up a day of fishing.

    In a press conference Tuesday, the rescuers said they approached the truck and moved an airbag, discovering 27-year-old Matthew Reum lying inside. Garcia said he initially thought Reum was dead, but the stranded motorist’s eyes shot open when he touched him.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    News

    Former EU Commission president Jacques Delors dies at 98

    Dec 27, 2023
    News

    Vivek Ramaswamy STOPS TV ads in Iowa and New Hampshire with just 19 days until the caucuses to bets on ‘hyper-targeted’ texts and door-to-door canvassing

    Dec 27, 2023
    News

    Having a dog or cat in later life could reduce the risk of dementia, a new study suggests

    Dec 27, 2023

