Fishermen Rescue Driver Trapped in Wrecked Truck Just in Time

A pair of Indiana fishermen pulled off a post-Christmas “miracle” on Tuesday afternoon, rescuing a trapped driver who nearly froze to death inside his mangled truck beneath a bridge.

Authorities said Mario Garcia, 60, and his son-in-law Nivardo Delatorre, 31, made the discovery, drawn to the truck by sheer curiosity when they spotted “something shiny” in the distance as they wrapped up a day of fishing.

In a press conference Tuesday, the rescuers said they approached the truck and moved an airbag, discovering 27-year-old Matthew Reum lying inside. Garcia said he initially thought Reum was dead, but the stranded motorist’s eyes shot open when he touched him.

