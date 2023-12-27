Having a dog or cat in later life could reduce the risk of dementia, a new study suggests

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Owning dogs and cats can slow cognitive decline in older people who live alone.

Living alone – which is the case for about a third of all Americans – is linked to an increased risk of dementia.

But a study of nearly 8,000 people suggests that owning a pet could reduce that risk, by making people feel less alone.

Researchers looked at people living in England over the age of 50 who were asked if they lived with a pet and were given tests of memory for words and verbal fluency.

Engaging with a pet regularly can reduce the stress, anxiety and confusion that often comes with living alone, and may increase the risk of dementia.

It’s normal for memory and verbal fluency to get worse as we get older, but this decline was slower in people who live alone and have pets.

Dr Yanzhi Li, who led the study from Sun Yat-sen University in China, said: “The companionship provided by pets could reduce loneliness and increase well-being, while walking dogs could help learn to other people by providing a topic of conversation. .

“Our results showed that pet owners were less likely to be socially isolated than those without pets, which is good for the brain and reduces the rate of cognitive decline.

“Dog owners may also get more exercise by going for walks and sleep better after being tired from these walks, which could help with cognitive function.

“But any type of pet is calming, relaxing and can relieve stress and anxiety, while caring for and feeding them can give their owners a sense of meaning and purpose, which is very important for brain health.”

While dog owners tend to get more exercise, which can also improve brain health in old age, any type of pet could “fully offset” the faster rate of cognitive decline seen in people living alone

Among the 7,945 seniors analyzed in the study, more than a third owned pets and nearly 27 percent lived alone.

Their verbal memory was tested by giving them a list of words and asking them to remember them, immediately and after a delay, while verbal fluency was measured by asking them to list as many animal names as they could in one minute.

For people who didn’t live with anyone else, those with pets had a slower rate of decline in their language skills even after taking into account factors that could affect their brain health such as age, some medical conditions and exercise levels.

In fact, the rate of decline was about the same among pet owners who lived alone as it was among people with pets who lived with a partner or other people.

It means that simply owning a pet could “completely offset” the faster rate of decline in verbal memory and fluency seen in people who live alone, who typically have fewer daily conversations and less mental stimulation.

The findings follow previous evidence that owning a pet makes people feel less isolated, aside from the other health benefits of walking a dog every day.

Previous studies have suggested that people with pets are mentally quicker and have better executive function, which helps with planning and problem solving.

But the evidence is conflicting, and more evidence is needed to show that pet ownership slows cognitive decline overall, since the current study only assessed people’s language skills.

Although the slower decline in thinking skills seen in pet owners is likely to mean a reduced risk of dementia, more evidence is also needed.

The study, published in the journal JAMA Network Open, looked at people who were asked about pet ownership and living conditions and given memory and thinking tests as part of the English Longitudinal Study of Aging.

It did not find that having a pet reduced the rate of cognitive decline in people who lived with others, but only in those who lived alone.

But for these people, the authors say that living with an animal is a “simple change” that could help.