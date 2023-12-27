Vivek Ramaswamy STOPS TV ads in Iowa and New Hampshire with just 19 days until the caucuses to bets on ‘hyper-targeted’ texts and door-to-door canvassing

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign will no longer spend on television ads in the early states of Iowa and New Hampshire, in an effort to refocus on the “best way to reach” the 2024 candidate’s supporters.

Amid reports that Ramaswamy is pausing television ads in caucus and primary states, the campaign revealed they are “hyperfocusing” on other avenues such as text messages, calls and door-to-door canvassing.

“Our spending levels haven’t changed; we’re just following the data,” Tricia McLaughlin, Ramaswamy’s senior adviser and communications director, told DailyMail.com.

Former President Donald Trump suggested, in response to reports, that Ramaswamy will soon drop out of the race.

“I’m sure you’ll have my back,” Trump wrote on Truth Social the day after Christmas. ‘But Vivek is a good man and he’s not done yet!’

Biotech entrepreneur and 2024 hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy is pausing TV ad spending in Iowa and New Hampshire as his ‘nimble’ campaign found text, phone and door-to-door canvassing are a better option. way to reach his supporters in the first two states of the primary competition.

The self-made millionaire, 38, is one of the most pro-Trump candidates facing the former president in the 2024 Republican primary. He has refused to criticize his competitor like many of his counterparts and has frequently said that he was a good president.

Ramaswamy, a father of two and the youngest presidential candidate, has said Washington needs a new generation of leaders in the argument for why he is the best in the Republican field.

His campaign says the Jan. 15 Iowa caucuses will produce “major unrest” and sharply criticized “political consultants who rely on traditional advertising spending to line their pockets.”

With just 19 days until the Iowa caucuses kick off the primary, Ramaswamy’s campaign has decided it no longer makes sense to spend money on television ads in the Hawkeye state of New Hampshire, which is holding its second primary contest. on January 23. .

‘We are focused on attracting the voters we have identified; The best way to reach them is through targeted advertising, mailings, text messages, live calls and doors to communicate with our voters about Vivek’s vision for America, make his plan for the caucus and convert them out,” McLaughlin said in a statement to DailyMail.com.

He added: ‘As you know, that’s not what most campaigns look like. “We have intentionally structured ourselves this way so that we have the ability to be agile and very targeted in our ad spend.”

He said the campaign continues to spend the same amount on advertising and outreach, but has refocused in the countdown to the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary.

“$190 million has been spent on traditional advertising on this race nationally,” McLaughlin said. ‘The polls have barely changed. We spent our money to identify the Vivek voter and how we spent that money to get him out.’

Of the remaining 2024 Republican candidates, Ramaswamy has spent the least on advertising overall, with the exception of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

According to a November report, the millennial candidate and PACs supporting him spent $8 million on radio, television and digital media ads.

Trump released a report on the pause in television spending and suggested that Ramaswamy will soon drop out of the race and “endorse me.”

This compares to top spender Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose campaign and PAC have spent $46 million on ads, and former President Donald Trump is next with $37 million.

The biggest focus so far is on Iowa as the caucuses in the new year quickly approach.

So far, all candidates combined have pumped more than $85 million into the Hawkeye State.

The second-highest spending state is New Hampshire, with $47.61 million at the end of November, followed by spending in South Carolina, where candidates have spent just $6.6 million.

A previous Ramaswamy campaign television ad launched in Iowa just weeks before the caucuses showed him learning about the Constitution and conservative values ​​from his childhood piano teacher.

Just 46 days before the caucuses, the campaign released the ad in which the Indian-American candidate’s teacher played ‘God Bless America’ on her piano while a voiceover recalled how she taught him about American history.

Ramaswamy has proven to be the audience’s favorite when it comes to entertainment.

His musical abilities were on display at the Iowa State Fair over the summer when he broke into Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ rap at the conclusion of a question-and-answer session with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.