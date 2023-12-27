Battle Over Confederate Monument in Jacksonville Finally Ends With Its Removal

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via Getty Images

A Confederate memorial in Jacksonville, Florida, that’s been fought over for years was dismantled on Wednesday after the city’s mayor stepped in and ordered its removal.

The massive monument, dubbed “In Memory of Our Women of the Southland,” was located in Springfield Park, whose name had already been changed from Confederate Park after an outcry.

“By removing the confederate monument from Springfield Park, we signal a belief in our shared humanity,” Mayor Donna Deegan said in a statement. “That we are all created equal. This is not in any way an attempt to erase history but to show that we’ve learned from it. That when we know better, we do better by and for each other.”

