Wed. Dec 27th, 2023

    News

    Battle Over Confederate Monument in Jacksonville Finally Ends With Its Removal

    By

    Dec 27, 2023 , , , , ,
    Battle Over Confederate Monument in Jacksonville Finally Ends With Its Removal

    Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via Getty Images

    A Confederate memorial in Jacksonville, Florida, that’s been fought over for years was dismantled on Wednesday after the city’s mayor stepped in and ordered its removal.

    The massive monument, dubbed “In Memory of Our Women of the Southland,” was located in Springfield Park, whose name had already been changed from Confederate Park after an outcry.

    “By removing the confederate monument from Springfield Park, we signal a belief in our shared humanity,” Mayor Donna Deegan said in a statement. “That we are all created equal. This is not in any way an attempt to erase history but to show that we’ve learned from it. That when we know better, we do better by and for each other.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Ozzy Osbourne Responds to Online Death Hoax: ‘I’m Not Dead’

    Dec 27, 2023
    News

    Seeing a lot of mobile speed cameras on your summer road trips? Here’s how they work

    Dec 27, 2023
    News

    Walmart says shoppers are ‘value hacking’ to stretch their dollars

    Dec 27, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Ozzy Osbourne Responds to Online Death Hoax: ‘I’m Not Dead’

    Dec 27, 2023
    News

    Seeing a lot of mobile speed cameras on your summer road trips? Here’s how they work

    Dec 27, 2023
    News

    Walmart says shoppers are ‘value hacking’ to stretch their dollars

    Dec 27, 2023
    News

    This ‘magic number’ for mortgage rates will thaw the housing market and allow prices to drop, DoubleLine says

    Dec 27, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy