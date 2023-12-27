Bodies suspected to be pregnant woman and boyfriend were shot, police in Texas say

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

SAN ANTONIO — The bodies that Texas investigators believe were those of a pregnant woman and her boyfriend were found with gunshot wounds days after they were reported missing, police said Wednesday.

A medical examiner has yet to confirm that it was the bodies of Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, and Matthew Guerra, 22, that police found in a car parked outside an apartment complex in San Antonio on Tuesday. But the fact that they were shot offers the first hint of what may have happened at a crime scene that the city’s police chief described as “very, very disconcerting.”

Authorities have so far offered limited details about the case, which is being investigated as a potentially capital murder. A Wednesday statement from the San Antonio Police Department listed the victims as an 18-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man and an unborn child.

Soto was a week overdue for her baby and was scheduled to have an induced labor at a hospital last Saturday night, her family told KENS-TV. But her mother said she got no answer Saturday afternoon when she knocked on the door of Soto’s apartment in the suburb of Leon Valley.

The family spent Christmas night searching the area. On Monday, Leon Valley police issued a missing person alert for Soto and later said Guerra could not be found either.

San Antonio Police Chief William P. McManus said the bodies found Tuesday were located in a Kia Optima that matched the description of one belonging to Guerra. He said investigators believe they are the missing couple, but couldn’t say for sure without confirmation from the medical examiner.

“What we’re seeing now is a very, very disconcerting crime scene,” McManus said Tuesday night, without elaborating. He said he did not know if a gun had been found in the car, and police did not directly respond to that and other emailed questions Wednesday.

Guerra and Soto were not among the dead listed in the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office death records online database Wednesday afternoon.