Wed. Dec 27th, 2023

    News

    Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign halts TV ad spending weeks before Iowa caucuses

    By

    Dec 27, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign halts TV ad spending weeks before Iowa caucuses

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    IE 11 is not supported. For the optimal experience, please visit our site in another browser.

    UNTIL NEXT TIME

    Police confirm Marjorie Taylor Greene was subject to Christmas crushing incident

    00:31

    See inside the White House transformation for Christmas

    02:32

    The Bidens make a Christmas visit to patients at National Children’s Hospital

    07:09

    Supreme Court rejects request to immediately hear Trump’s immunity claim

    02:05

    White House announces new steps toward launching American Climate Corps

    02:29

    Sandra Day O’Connor remembered at service in Washington

    01:51

    Watch: Biden and Chief Justice Roberts Honor Sandra Day O’Connor at Funeral

    02:36

    Judge Sandra Day O’Connor celebrated as a ‘pioneer’ during her funeral

    02:08

    Poll shows Biden losing support among young voters ahead of 2024 election

    02:40

    Schumer delays Senate recess to work on immigration deal

    02:04

    Partisan vote in the House of Representatives begins impeachment investigation against Biden

    02:53

    Sources: Democrats and White House can accept Republican demands for changes to border policy

    02:00

    Biden meets with families of American hostages held by Hamas in Gaza

    02:38

    House votes to formalize Biden impeachment inquiry amid Republican investigation into family finances

    03:05

    House votes to launch impeachment inquiry into President Biden

    04:31

    Hunter Biden: ‘My father was not financially involved in my business’

    05:47

    Biden says Israel is losing support amid ground offensive in Gaza

    02:55

    Zelenskyy urgently asks Congress for more help in war against Russia

    03:06

    Biden meets with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at the White House

    04:44

    Schumer on Zelenskyy’s call for support: ‘He needs help quickly’

    01:02

    Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign suspended all spending on television ads just weeks before the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard reports on the decision and Ramaswamy’s focus going forward.December 27, 2023

    UNTIL NEXT TIME

    Police confirm Marjorie Taylor Greene was subject to Christmas crushing incident

    00:31

    See inside the White House transformation for Christmas

    02:32

    The Bidens make a Christmas visit to patients at National Children’s Hospital

    07:09

    Supreme Court rejects request to immediately hear Trump’s immunity claim

    02:05

    White House announces new steps toward launching American Climate Corps

    02:29

    Sandra Day O’Connor remembered at service in Washington

    01:51

    Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign halts TV ad spending weeks before Iowa caucuses

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Ozzy Osbourne Responds to Online Death Hoax: ‘I’m Not Dead’

    Dec 27, 2023
    News

    Seeing a lot of mobile speed cameras on your summer road trips? Here’s how they work

    Dec 27, 2023
    News

    Walmart says shoppers are ‘value hacking’ to stretch their dollars

    Dec 27, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Ozzy Osbourne Responds to Online Death Hoax: ‘I’m Not Dead’

    Dec 27, 2023
    News

    Seeing a lot of mobile speed cameras on your summer road trips? Here’s how they work

    Dec 27, 2023
    News

    Walmart says shoppers are ‘value hacking’ to stretch their dollars

    Dec 27, 2023
    News

    This ‘magic number’ for mortgage rates will thaw the housing market and allow prices to drop, DoubleLine says

    Dec 27, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy