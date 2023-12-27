Prague School Shooter Left Letter Confessing to Baby’s Murder

Reuters/Eva Korinkova

The student shooter who gunned down more than a dozen people at a Prague university on Dec. 21 wrote a letter in which he confessed to killing a 2-month-old baby and her father just days before the rampage, Czech police have revealed.

David Kozak, who died by suicide in the aftermath of the mass shooting, left the letter at his home in the village of Hostouň, police spokesman Jan Daněk told the Czech daily newspaper Deník N.

“I can confirm that we secured a letter in Hostoun where the perpetrator wrote that he committed the attack” on the 32-year-old father and his infant daughter, Daněk said. “The contents of the document cannot be made public at this time due to the ongoing investigation into the entire incident.”

