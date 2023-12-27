Wed. Dec 27th, 2023

    News

    Prague School Shooter Left Letter Confessing to Baby’s Murder

    By

    Dec 27, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Prague School Shooter Left Letter Confessing to Baby’s Murder

    Reuters/Eva Korinkova

    The student shooter who gunned down more than a dozen people at a Prague university on Dec. 21 wrote a letter in which he confessed to killing a 2-month-old baby and her father just days before the rampage, Czech police have revealed.

    David Kozak, who died by suicide in the aftermath of the mass shooting, left the letter at his home in the village of Hostouň, police spokesman Jan Daněk told the Czech daily newspaper Deník N.

    “I can confirm that we secured a letter in Hostoun where the perpetrator wrote that he committed the attack” on the 32-year-old father and his infant daughter, Daněk said. “The contents of the document cannot be made public at this time due to the ongoing investigation into the entire incident.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Ozzy Osbourne Responds to Online Death Hoax: ‘I’m Not Dead’

    Dec 27, 2023
    News

    Seeing a lot of mobile speed cameras on your summer road trips? Here’s how they work

    Dec 27, 2023
    News

    Walmart says shoppers are ‘value hacking’ to stretch their dollars

    Dec 27, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Ozzy Osbourne Responds to Online Death Hoax: ‘I’m Not Dead’

    Dec 27, 2023
    News

    Seeing a lot of mobile speed cameras on your summer road trips? Here’s how they work

    Dec 27, 2023
    News

    Walmart says shoppers are ‘value hacking’ to stretch their dollars

    Dec 27, 2023
    News

    This ‘magic number’ for mortgage rates will thaw the housing market and allow prices to drop, DoubleLine says

    Dec 27, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy