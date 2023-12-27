Wed. Dec 27th, 2023

    House Committee to Probe Florida Dem Over Possible Campaign Finance Violations

    House Committee to Probe Florida Dem Over Possible Campaign Finance Violations

    John McCall/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

    The House Ethics committee announced on Wednesday that it will investigate allegations that Rep. Sheila Cherfilus McCormick (D-FL) flaunted campaign finance laws, among other potential violations.

    According to a statement, the committee will probe whether “she may have violated campaign finance laws and regulations in connection with her 2022 special election and/or 2022 re-election campaigns; failed to properly disclose required information on statements required to be filed with the House; and/or accepted voluntary services for official work from an individual not employed in her congressional office.”

    Rep. Andrew Garbarino is set to lead the subcommittee. The possible violations were referred by the Office of Congressional Ethics.

