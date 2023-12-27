Ozzy Osbourne Responds to Online Death Hoax: ‘I’m Not Dead’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Ozzy Osbourne declares that he is not dead, despite what online hoaxes claim.

During the last episode of The Osbourne Podcast, the Black Sabbath leader informed his family that he came across an in memoriam video on YouTube and was surprised to find himself in it. “I put it on and I died!” he said. “What’s on YouTube that says ‘Celebrities who died today’ and there’s a photo of me.” Osbourne then referenced Monty Python and the Holy Grail, joking: “I’m not dead. I’m not really dead… just a small flesh wound.’”

The 75-year-old then expressed his disapproval of reports, like the video above, that claim celebrities are “dead,” meaning they are on the brink of death after experiencing health problems. His son Jack, however, saw a positive side to the situation: “What’s been really good about the podcast is that I’ve noticed that every time one of the shitty papers or whatever writes, ‘Oh, Ozzy is on the verge of death’ or whatever and Give him an exam as if he were going to a doctor’s appointment; If you read the comments, everyone will say, ‘This is bullshit.’ You should listen to it on the podcast. It’s damn good. These people are fucking liars. Stop writing fake news.’”

Osbourne added: “I’m not dead. “I’m not going anywhere and I’m going to do a few more gigs before I’m done anyway.”

The rock icon announced in February that was cancel a series of European and UK tour dates due to his health problems. In a statement shared on social media, she wrote: “My sole purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physiotherapy and, most recently, the innovative Cybernetic (HAL) treatment, my body is still physically weak.”

In 2020, Osbourne revealed that she had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. In 2019 she suffered neck and back injuries after a fall. He underwent several surgeries and announced on the podcast last September that his last surgery would be his last, since “he can’t do it anymore.”