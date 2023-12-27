Lululemon’s Post-Holiday Scores Event Is the Motivation I Needed to Get Back to the Gym

Photo: Scouted/The Daily Beast/Lululemon.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Brace your wallets, folks, because Lululemon’s boxing week event is officially live with tons of bestselling leggings, tees, and accessories marked down up to 40 percent—just in time for the new year.

Right now, you can score tons of steeply discounted activewear pieces for both men and women, ranging from celebrity-approved Align pants (Meghan Markle and Jennifer Lopez are fans) to the brand’s beloved Swiftly Tech T-shirt. In the men’s section, you’ll find the Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0 and the classic ABC jogger pants.

