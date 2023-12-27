Conservative Group Asks Supreme Court to Put Trump Back on Colorado Ballot

Scott Morgan/Reuters

A nonprofit headed by a former Donald Trump lawyer petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to remove the former president from the state’s Republican 2024 primary ballot.

The petition was sent on behalf of the Colorado GOP on Wednesday by the American Center for Law and Justice. Jay Sekulow, the chief counsel of the conservative group since 1991, notably defended Trump during his first impeachment trial in 2019.

“Unless the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision is overturned, any voter will have the power to sue to disqualify any political candidate, in Colorado or in any other jurisdiction that follows its lead,” the group wrote. “This will not only distort the 2024 presidential election but will also mire courts henceforth in political controversies over nebulous accusations of insurrection.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.