Ramaswamy jabs at Trump on campaign trail in Iowa

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa – Vivek Ramaswamy, who frequently praises former President Donald Trump, took some opportunities to criticize him on Wednesday, a day after Trump predicted that Ramaswamy’s campaign would end and that the 38-year-old businessman would eventually endorse him.

At a packed Pizza Ranch in Rock Rapids, Iowa, one person asked Ramaswamy how he would “not make the same mistakes as Trump,” adding that Trump had failed in who he hired in his administration.

“I can tell you clearly that Nikki Haley will not be in my administration,” Ramaswamy said, referring to her time as Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations. “I can tell you straight.”

Amid single-digit polling deadlock in Iowa, Ramaswamy has begun dedicating a significant portion of his speeches to addressing concerns about efforts to build underground carbon dioxide pipelines through Iowa, potentially through the use of expropriation.

Ramaswamy often criticizes other Republican presidential candidates in general, as well as Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, for remaining silent on the issue. But he rarely aims her firepower directly at Trump.

On Wednesday he did it.

“I don’t know where he stands on this carbon capture pipeline,” Ramaswamy said of Trump’s supposedly silent stance on the pipeline plans. “There are certain issues where I certainly go further than Trump.”

Ramaswamy’s minor attacks on Trump came after the 45th president suggested Ramaswamy’s campaign would come to an end.

Reacting to the fact that Ramaswamy’s campaign is halting all TV advertising spending less than a month before Iowa and New Hampshire, Trump posted, “I’m sure you’ll have my back,” seeming to predict the demise of Ramaswamy’s campaign. .

“But Vivek is a good man and he’s not done yet!”

Despite Ramaswamy’s new distinctions between himself and Trump, his criticisms are still cloaked in praise and affection.

“I love President Trump,” Ramaswamy said to a crowd of about 40 Iowans gathered to hear him speak in Sheldon, Iowa.