Sydney to Hobart goes down to the wire as the favorites battle it out in one of the closest finishes in history.

Andoo Comanche and LawConnect in close fight for line honors

Two 100ft boats are within sight of each other outside Hobart

LawConnect reduces Comanche advantage on Tasmanian coast

Supermaxi yachts Andoo Comanche and LawConnect are in the middle of a close fight down the River Derwent to determine line honors in the Sydney to Hobart.

The two 100-foot boats were within sight of each other as they passed the island of Tasmania before 5 a.m. Thursday, about 40 nautical miles from the finish line, and remained close as they navigated the Derwent River to the finish line at Castray Esplanade.

Last year’s winner Comanche had the lead on Tasmania’s east coast on Wednesday night, but LawConnect, runners-up in the last three events, took the lead near the end, Channel Seven reported.

The closest finish in Hobart’s history in Sydney came in 1982, when Bermuda Condor beat Apollo by just seven seconds.

Andoo Comanche (pictured) maintains his narrow lead in the battle for line honors

LawConnect (pictured) ate into its rival’s lead off the Tasmanian coast to leave the two vessels in sight as they navigate the Derwent River.

LawConnect, skippered and owned by Christian Beck, was the first to head out in Sydney on Boxing Day after a dramatic start to the 628 nautical mile bluewater classic.

Comanche, the pre-race favourite, raised a flag of protest, accusing fellow supermaxi SHK Scallywag of tacking too close to her as the pair exited.

Scallywag, who completed a protest spin as a result, was forced to retire about six hours into the race after breaking her arch.

Eleven of the 103 members of the race’s initial fleet have withdrawn, with some reporting damage and seasickness in difficult conditions that included a thunderstorm on the first night.

LawConnect sailor Chris Lewis described the stormy seas as “wild” with 180-degree wind changes.

Comanche, the pre-race favorite, appears headed for one of the narrowest margins of victory the famous race has seen in years.

Moneypenny, URM Group and Alive are in a group around 90 nautical miles behind the two dueling leaders, with the third remaining supermaxi Wild Thing 100 further back in sixth.

URM Group has battled jib damage and lost its code zero spinnaker.

Shane Connelly, skipper of retired two-handed competitor Rum Rebellion, was briefly thrown overboard on Boxing Day off the New South Wales coast in high winds.

There may be more challenges for crews as a high wind warning was issued for waters off the east coast of Tasmania on Thursday.