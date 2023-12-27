A middle school teacher from Texas was apprehended last week for allegations of engaging in repeated sexual abuse of a 13-year-old student.

According to an arrest affidavit reported by The Laredo Morning Times, 27-year-old Adriana Mariel Rullan is accused of having “sexual intercourse/sexual contact with the boy on 12 occasions.” Rullan was arrested on a Wednesday, with subsequent release on bond.

The jail records specify charges against Rullan, including participation in an improper relationship between an educator and a student, indecency with a child via sexual contact, and continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years old.

The affidavit, cited by The Morning Times, reveals that the boy’s parents grew suspicious when he suddenly received money in his CashApp account. Upon investigation, the boy’s stepfather examined his phone and reportedly discovered multiple payments from a profile registered under Rullan’s name. The affidavit further contends that the boy had a contact saved in his phone with Rullan’s name and pink hearts next to it.

The affidavit says, “(The school principal) also took pictures of images that Rullan had sent (the boy), which included her in a bikini, underwear showing her breasts with hickies plus other compromising sexual pictures of her.”

Although the United Independent School District in Texas has not disclosed Rullan’s identity, they issued a statement acknowledging an incident involving a former teacher. The statement noted that the teacher has been placed on leave pending further investigation.

The post Middle School Teacher Had Sex With Student 12 Times: Affidavit appeared first on Breaking911.