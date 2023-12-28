How did the Patriots’ win over the Broncos affect your 2024 draft odds?

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Patriots

The Patriots’ odds of drafting Caleb Williams or Drake Maye took a big hit on Sunday.

Bill Belichick and the Patriots still have a top-five pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. (Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff)

The good news? The Patriots left Denver with an impressive victory over the Broncos on Christmas Eve, with Bailey Zappe orchestrating a second-half rally for New England and rookie kicker Chad Ryland redeeming himself with a 56-yard field goal to win the game.

The bad news? Despite the short-term gains made by the Patriots’ 2023 roster on Sunday, that comeback win over the Broncos could have severely hampered the franchise’s plans to land a top-tier quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft. the 2024 NFL in April.

Despite entering Christmas Eve with the projected No. 2 pick thanks to their 3-11 record, New England’s win in Denver and multiple losses to several other cellar-dwelling NFL teams now project the Patriots to pick with the number 4 pick overall. 2024 NFL Draft.

If the current draft standings hold, New England is likely out of the race to select a coveted quarterback prospect like USC’s Caleb Williams or UNC’s Drake Maye, while that No. 3 overall pick could secure an impact offensive threat like Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. or LSU QB Jayden Daniels.

While New England left Empower Field at Mile High with a victory on Sunday, the Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders all lost over the weekend, and both Arizona and Washington passed the Patriots in the draft rankings.

Here’s a look at how the current 2024 NFL Draft leaderboard is shaping up. by Tankathon.

1. Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers, 2-13)

2. Arizona Cardinals, 3-12

3. Washington Commanders, 4-11

4. New England Patriots, 4-11

5. New York Giants, 5-10

6. Los Angeles Chargers, 5-10

7. Tennessee Titans, 5-10

8. Chicago Bears, 6-9

9. New York Jets, 6-9

10. Atlanta Falcons, 7-8

Although the Patriots and Commanders are technically tied with the same 4-11 record, Washington has a slight advantage due to strength of schedule (SOS). The first tiebreaker for draft order is SOS, and the team with the weakest strength on the schedule receives the highest pick.

Washington (.518) has a slim lead over New England (.522), putting the Commanders in that coveted top-three spot.

It’s possible that New England will return to a top-three position if it loses its final two games against the Bills and Jets, but it will need to get the Commanders and Cardinals back into the win column.

That could be a tall order for two mediocre squads in Arizona and Washington, especially considering their Weeks 17 and 18 matchups.

The Cardinals will close out their schedule with games against the Eagles and Seahawks, while Washington will host both the 49ers and Cowboys.