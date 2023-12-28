Kevin Hart Alleges YouTuber Used Ex-Assistant’s Interview to Demand ‘Ransom’

Reuters/Gary A. Vasquez

The comedian Kevin Hart filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the controversial YouTuber LaTasha Kebe and his ex-assistant, alleging the two combined to try and extort him out of $250,000 as a “ransom” payment to not air an unsavory interview about his personal life.

The lawsuit, obtained by The Daily Beast, alleges that Kebe, who goes by Tasha K online, reached out to Hart and demanded the six-figure payday or else she’d air the “damaging” interview about his personal life she conducted with his former assistant, Miesha Shakes, who was also named as a defendant.

Hart’s lawsuit alleges that the interview, which was uploaded to Kebe’s website last week, made “false and defamatory statements regarding” Hart’s personal relationships and “certain legal disputes” he was a part of.

Read more at The Daily Beast.