Thu. Dec 28th, 2023

    News

    Kevin Hart Alleges YouTuber Used Ex-Assistant’s Interview to Demand ‘Ransom’

    By

    Dec 28, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Kevin Hart Alleges YouTuber Used Ex-Assistant’s Interview to Demand ‘Ransom’

    Reuters/Gary A. Vasquez

    The comedian Kevin Hart filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the controversial YouTuber LaTasha Kebe and his ex-assistant, alleging the two combined to try and extort him out of $250,000 as a “ransom” payment to not air an unsavory interview about his personal life.

    The lawsuit, obtained by The Daily Beast, alleges that Kebe, who goes by Tasha K online, reached out to Hart and demanded the six-figure payday or else she’d air the “damaging” interview about his personal life she conducted with his former assistant, Miesha Shakes, who was also named as a defendant.

    Hart’s lawsuit alleges that the interview, which was uploaded to Kebe’s website last week, made “false and defamatory statements regarding” Hart’s personal relationships and “certain legal disputes” he was a part of.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Shocking moment when two men are caught tearing down posters of kidnapped Jewish women and children in Melbourne

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    Democratic mayors renew pleas for federal help and coordination with Texas over migrant crisis

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    How Tesla can win the EV wars even if its rivals outsell it

    Dec 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Shocking moment when two men are caught tearing down posters of kidnapped Jewish women and children in Melbourne

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    Democratic mayors renew pleas for federal help and coordination with Texas over migrant crisis

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    How Tesla can win the EV wars even if its rivals outsell it

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    House GOP Goes on Fishing Expedition for White House Documents

    Dec 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy