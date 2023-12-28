Thu. Dec 28th, 2023

    House GOP Goes on Fishing Expedition for White House Documents

    House GOP Goes on Fishing Expedition for White House Documents

    As House Republicans aggressively seek a justification to impeach President Joe Biden, Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said his Oversight Committee is now probing whether the White House knew anything about Hunter Biden’s decision to flaunt a closed-door deposition requested by the panel.

    Both the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees on Wednesday demanded the White House turn over any recent communication between Hunter Biden and White House employees, as well as any internal communications surrounding Biden’s Dec. 6 claim that he never interacted with Hunter’s business partners.

    Hunter Biden, the president’s son, defied a congressional subpoena earlier this month—offering to testify in a public hearing but not a closed-door session.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

