Shocking moment when two men are caught tearing down posters of kidnapped Jewish women and children in Melbourne

Two young men were caught on camera gleefully tearing down posters of kidnapped Jewish children and women taken hostage by the Hamas terrorist group.

The couple were walking a dog on a street in the inner-city Melbourne suburb of Prahran about 5.30am on Wednesday.

An anonymous woman, who was driving on her way to the gym, saw the two men tearing the signs off a pole and decided to stop and film the couple.

Realizing that they had been caught, the men happily greeted the woman while one leaned on the post and stuck out his tongue.

‘What are you guys doing?’ the woman asked.

“We just cleaned the community of nonsense,” one of the men responded.

When she stopped filming, the woman claims the men threw the torn posters at her.

The video provided to the Australian Jewish Association (AJA) and shared on X (formerly Twitter) was branded “disgusting and un-Australian” by the organisation.

“It takes a cruel person to go to great lengths to tear down posters of kidnapped children and other victims,” ​​AJA wrote.

‘These are photographs of someone’s son, someone’s daughter and someone’s brother.

“This behavior is disgusting and un-Australian.”

It comes after a pro-Palestinian protester was arrested after disrupting the annual candlelight carols in Melbourne on Sunday.

The woman stormed the stage at the Sydney Myer Music Bowl and stole the microphone from Channel Nine presenters David Campbell and Sarah Abo before shouting “as you sing Christmas carols, children are dying in Gaza”.

She and another protester, also waving the Palestinian flag, were dragged away by security as the crowd booed them off the stage.

The war in Gaza has entered its 82nd day, sparked when Hamas-led militants stormed communities in southern Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people and taking 240 hostages.

At least 68 people were killed in a refugee camp in Gaza during an Israeli airstrike on Christmas Eve, considered one of the deadliest since the war began.

The 68 deaths include at least 12 women and seven children, according to the first hospital figures provided by Gaza officials.

The war has also devastated parts of Gaza, killing nearly 21,000 Palestinians and displacing nearly all of the territory’s 2.3 million people.

Meanwhile, 154 Israeli soldiers have been killed since the ground offensive began, and Israel has vowed to crush Hamas’s military and governance capabilities and free the remaining 129 captives.

Since October 7, multiple pro-Palestinian demonstrations have been held in major cities across Australia, including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Canberra, and many Australians have called for a ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Australian Jews reported experiencing a 738 per cent increase in anti-Semitic abuse since October 7, according to the Executive Council of Australian Jews.

Israel has also updated travel warnings for its citizens heading to Australia following a rise in anti-Semitism stemming from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Travel warnings for Australia were raised to level two in early December, urging Israeli citizens to take extra precautions during their visit.