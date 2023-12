Gert Eggenberger/APA/AFP via Getty Images

Gaston Glock, the handgun inventor turned billionaire recluse, died on Wednesday, his namesake company Glock Inc. announced.

No cause of death was given. He was 94.

“Gaston Glock charted the strategic direction of the GLOCK Group throughout his life and prepared it for the future,” a statement on the company’s Facebook page said. “His life’s work will continue in his spirit.”

