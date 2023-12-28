Thu. Dec 28th, 2023

    Danny Masterson Booked Into California State Prison

    Danny Masterson Booked Into California State Prison

    That 70s Show actor Danny Masterson was booked into a California state prison on Wednesday, three months after he was sentenced to 30 years behind bars for raping two women.

    North Kern State Prison is a three-hour drive north from the Hollywood Hills, where Masterson’s 2003 attacks took place. It’s a medium-security facility with nearly 4,000 inmates—145 percent above capacity, according to state records.

    A mugshot released on Wednesday showed Masterson, 47, still sporting his trademark curly locks with the tiniest hint of a smile poking out from behind his beard. He was wearing prison-issue orange clothes.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

