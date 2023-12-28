Bodycam Footage Shows Cop Searching For ‘Gender Queer’ Book in School

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Great Barrington Police Department

This month, an anonymous tipster went to police in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, to complain about Gender Queer, which is among the most banned books in the country.

The complaint led to a cop visiting an eighth-grade classroom at W.E.B. Du Bois Regional Middle School to search for the graphic memoir—and sparked national media attention, an apology from the department’s police chief, and a walkout from LGBTQ students.

“Are you really calling the cops over a book?” read one student’s protest sign, which was published in the Berkshire Eagle.

